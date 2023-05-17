New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) INAS 312 squadron operating P8I aircraft, based at Tamil Nadu's Arakkonam has clocked 40,000 hours, completing a decade of diverse naval operations, officials said on Wednesday.

The first P8I had landed at INS Rajali on May 15, 2013, with Capt H S Jhajj as the first Commanding Officer, they said.

Also Read | Tesla in India: World's Largest Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Approached Indian Government, Says Official.

"INAS 312, popularly known as 'Albatross' has been at the forefront of all naval operations. P8I over the last 10 years has spearheaded operations in all three dimensions - air, surface and sub-surface. The Squadron has been rendering yeoman service, safeguarding national interests being the first responder in the Indian Ocean Region," a senior official of the Navy said.

The Navy also tweeted pictures of the aircraft.

Also Read | Supreme Court Stays NCDRC Order on Rs 2 Crore Compensation for 'Wrong' Haircut.

"The INAS 312 squadron operating P8I, has clocked 40,000 hours, as the aircraft complete a decade of diverse naval operations," the official said.

INS Rajali is an Indian naval air station located at Arakkonam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)