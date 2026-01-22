BusinessWire India

San Francisco [US]/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 22: Elucidata today announced the launch of the AI Lab, an initiative focused on advancing Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) across multiple research areas in Biomedical R&D, starting with one of the hardest blockers to reliable, real world AI: out-of-distribution (OOD) problems.

"Traditional AI models quietly assume that the data they see in production looks like the data they were trained on. Gen-AI can only model from its underlying distribution. That is a mathematical truth," said Abhishek Jha, Co-founder and CEO. "In biomedical R&D, that assumption breaks where it matters most: rare patient sub-populations, unexpected responses, and unusual signals. If we can reliably detect and explain out-of-distribution observations, we can build AI that holds up in the real world. AI Lab is our singular bet on that frontier."

"AI Lab is the natural next-step in our journey of a decade," said Swetabh Pathak, Co-founder and CTO. "We've seen that the signal in scientific data doesn't live in the margins, it lives beyond three sigma aka 'normal'. Our mission is to build AI systems that can detect, clean, and operationalize those edge-case signals instead of discarding them."

From R&D hubs in San Francisco, Boston & Bangalore, the Elucidata AI Lab brings together a cross-functional team of scientists, ML engineers, product leaders, testers, and designers who work directly with customers to define real problem statements, and solve them by combining high-quality data infrastructure with Agentic AI.

To begin, Elucidata's AI Lab will focus on delivering OOD-aware AI solutions for pharma, biotech, agri-tech, healthcare providers, and diagnostics, built on Polly, Elucidata's platform used by 100+ pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies. Polly has supported 40+ programs in IND or beyond in their development cycle.

Building on this foundation, the AI Lab will advance Polly modules such as Scout and Xtract to connect, extract, and standardize multimodal biomedical data. In parallel, AI Labs will develop foundation-models (including virtual-cell approaches) and curated knowledge graphs built from unlimited data sources. The AI Lab will also build workflow-ready tools that automate routine analysis and support EHR data mapping using LLMs in regulated settings.

With the AI Lab, Elucidata is bringing forth a world-class team that speaks the many languages that real world progress demands: biology, chemistry, drug discovery, software engineering, maths and business.

