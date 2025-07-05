India News | Incessant Rain Triggers Landslides, Flooding in Nagaland's Kohima and Dimapur Towns

Kohima, Jul 5 (PTI) Continuous rainfall over the past few days in Nagaland's capital Kohima and commercial hub Dimapur has caused landslides and severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas.
In Kohima, the retaining wall of the soil and water conservation department gave way on Friday, followed by a similar incident at the police headquarters on Saturday, officials said.
At least four vehicles were damaged in the incidents, they added.
Heavy downpour throughout the day also resulted in widespread waterlogging across multiple areas in Kohima town, disrupting normal life.
In Dimapur, flooding in low-lying areas caused severe traffic congestion, particularly along Nagarjan Road.
The worst-hit areas include United Colony (Nagarjan), Sachu Colony, Zeliangrongram Colony, and Burma Camp, where floodwaters remained stagnant for most of the day.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Dimapur, has issued a public advisory warning residents to stay away from rivers and streams due to the heightened risk of flash floods triggered by continuous rainfall.
The DDMA has urged the public to avoid fishing, picnicking, or engaging in any water-related activities along riversides, citing rising water levels.
All villages located near riverbanks have been requested to suspend such activities until the end of the monsoon season as a precautionary measure.
