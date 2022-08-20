Shimla, Aug 20 (PTI) Schools in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district will remain closed on Saturday due to ongoing incessant rains, a senior administration official said.

In view of incessant rains in Mandi for the past two days and the weather forecast of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, it has been decided that all the government and private educational institutions except colleges and ITI in Mandi district shall remain closed on August 20, district deputy commissioner cum district magistrate Arindam Chaudhary said in an order issued on Friday evening.

Also Read | Bobby Kataria, Social Media Influencer, Booked By Gurugram Police for Insulting and Threatening Woman.

All the Aganwaris will also remain closed, the order said.

The official said that the heads of closed educational institutions shall strictly comply with the order issued as a matter of public safety.

Also Read | Data Monetisation: IRCTC Denies Reports Of Selling Customer Data, Other Digital Resources.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)