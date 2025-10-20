Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Two people were shot dead in an alleged incident of firing reported in Greater Noida, the police said, adding that four teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

The incident took place on Monday morning within the limits of Jarcha police station.

Deputy Commisisoner of Police (DCP) Greater Noida Saad Miya Khan said in a video, "This morning, under Saitli chowki within Jarcha PS area, an incident of firing was reported. Two people - Deepanshu Bhati and Ajay Pal Bhati died. Complainant Anup Bhati made Bobby Tongad, Prince Bhati and Manoj Nagar accused in the case.

"Police have inspected the spot. Family is being spoken to, four teams have been formed to arrest the accused. A few people have been taken into custody and they are being questioned. Arrests will be made soon..."

Further details are awaited (ANI)

