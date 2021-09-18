New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The Income Tax Department conducted a search and seizure operation at various premises of a prominent actor in Mumbai and also a Lucknow-based group of industries engaged in infrastructure development.

As per the Income Tax department, a total of 28 premises spread over Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi, and Gurgaon have been covered in the search operation.

During the course of the search at the premises of the actor and his associates, incriminating evidences pertaining to tax evasion have been found. The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities.

Investigations so far have revealed use of twenty such entries, the providers of which, on examination, have accepted on oath to have given bogus accommodation entries. They have accepted to have issued cheques in lieu of cash. There have been instances where professional receipts have been camouflaged as loans in the books of accounts for the purpose of evasion of tax. It has also been revealed that these bogus loans have been used for making investments and acquiring properties. The total amount of tax evaded unearthed so far, amounts to more than Rs 20 crore, informed an official release.

The Charity Foundation incorporated by the actor on July 21, 2020 has collected donations to the tune of Rs 18.94 crore from April 1, 2021 till date, out of which it has spent around Rs 1.9 crore towards various relief work and the balance of Rs 17 crore has been found lying unutilized in the bank account of the Foundation till date. "It is seen that funds to the tune of Rs 2.1 crore have also been raised by the Charity Foundation from overseas donors on a crowd funding platform in violation of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA) regulations. The simultaneous search operations carried out at various premises of an Infrastructure group in Lucknow in which the said actor has entered into a joint venture real estate project and invested substantial funds, have resulted in unearthing of incriminating evidences pertaining to tax evasion and irregularities in the books of account," read the press release.

The search has revealed that the said Group is involved in bogus billing of subcontracting expenses and siphoning off of funds. "Evidence of such bogus contracts found so far are to the tune of over Rs 65 crore. Evidence of unaccounted cash expenses, unaccounted sale of scrap and digital data evidencing unaccounted cash transactions has also been found. Further, it has been unearthed that the said infrastructure group/company has entered into a dubious circular transaction to the tune of Rs 175 crore with an infrastructure company based in Jaipur," an official release read.

Further investigations are being carried out to establish the full extent of tax evasion.

Cash of Rs 1.8 crore has been seized during the course of the search operations and 11 lockers have been placed under prohibitory order.

The search operation is still continuing and further investigations are in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)