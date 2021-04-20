New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted citizens on Ram Navami, to be celebrated on Wednesday, and asked them to take a pledge to inculcate Lord Ram's ideals in their lives and work towards building a glorious India.

In his message on the eve of Ram Navami, he said the birthday of Lord Shri Ram is celebrated as Ram Navami with great fervour.

"As we strive for justice and human dignity, we find the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram of great support,” Kovind said.

Lord Ram taught us how to live a virtuous life, he said.

His entire life and his teachings of righteousness, truthfulness, and moderation keep inspiring us, the president was quoted as having said in a statement issued Tuesday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"On this occasion, let us take a pledge to inculcate the ideals of Lord Ram in our lives and to make united efforts towards building a glorious India,” Kovind said.

"On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the fellow citizens," the president said.

