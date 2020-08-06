Sonitpur (Assam) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): An indefinite curfew has been imposed from Wednesday in areas under the Thelamara and Dhekiajuli police stations of Assam by the Sonitpur District Magistrate who cited "grave law and order situation" with some groups attempting to indulge in violence on the pretext of protest.

A curfew order issued under section 144 of Cr.P.C 1973, by Government of Assam, Office of the District Magistrate Sonitpur Tejpur (Magistracy Branch) read, "Whereas, I am of the opinion that there exists a grave law and order situation due to present scenario at village Goruduba and Bharahingori of Paschim Boragaon GP under the Thelamara PS Area and whereas the groups are trying to indulge in the violence in the name of protest and in view of the present events there is an apprehension of grave risks and danger to human life and properties if persons are allowed to move freely."

The order by magistrate Manvendra Pratap Singh said that an emergency has arisen which necessitates immediate action and speedy remedy for the maintenance of public order and tranquillity.

"Therefore considering the above facts and circumstances, I IAS District Magistrate. Sonitpur district in the exercise of power conferred upon me under section 144 of CrP.C, 1973 order that no one who has not got a special permit from the undersigned shall to go about in public or leave their house within the limit of Thelamara and Dhekiajuli PS area wef 10:00 PM of 5 August 2020 until further order," Singh said.

"The order passed ex parte in view of agency and in the interest of maintenance of public order and peace. The order shall come into force with immediate effect," it added. (ANI)

