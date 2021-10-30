New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): With the administration of 56,91,175 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 105.43 crore, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

As per provisional reports till 7 am today, 1,05,43,13,977 doses have been administered through 1,05,30,690 sessions.

Meanwhile, India logs 14,313 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and witnessed 13,543 recoveries.

The active caseload of the infection is presently at 1,61,555.

According to the ministry, India's recovery rate stands at 98.19 per cent.

A total of 11,76,850 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today.

A total number of 60,70,62,619 tests have been conducted so far. (ANI)

