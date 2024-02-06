New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) India on Tuesday advised its citizens not to travel to Myanmar's Rakhine state in view of deteriorating security situation.

In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asked Indian citizens who are already in Rakhine state to leave it immediately.

Also Read | Manipur Tribal Leaders To Meet Amit Shah To Discuss Prevailing Situation on February 7.

"In view of the deteriorating security situation, disruption of means of telecommunications, including landlines, and severe scarcity of essential commodities, all Indian citizens are advised not to travel to the Rakhine State of Myanmar," it said.

"Those Indian citizens who are already in Rakhine State are advised to leave the State immediately," the MEA said.

Also Read | Iran Waives Visa Requirement for Indian Tourists Starting February 4, Know All About It.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)