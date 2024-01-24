Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 24 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has taken a jibe at the INDIA bloc that is suffering over seat sharing among the regional parties for the Lok Sabha elections, calling it a 'fragmented' alliance.

Speaking to ANI after the AAP and the TMC declared to go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and contest the elections alone in Punjab and West Bengal respectively, Puri said that the cementing of the INDIA bloc was never 'very strong'.

"They (Congress) went out on a Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and I think they're finding it very difficult to get Nyay even amongst the so-called INDIA partners. And I'm not surprised by the statement I heard from the chief Minister of West Bengal or the chief minister of Punjab that they don't want to join up with their partners. So I think we are looking at a very fragmented INDIA alliance," he said.

The Union Minister further took a swipe at the opposition parties and said that they do not have any program to offer or a vision for India.

"I wouldn't use break because their cementing was never very strong. They are in this game only in order to be able to oppose the BJP and each of their leaders wants to become Prime Minister. But other than that they don't have any program to offer or a vision for India to offer..." he added.

In a setback to the Opposition's INDIA bloc, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced that their parties- TMC and AAP would go alone in Bengal and Punjab respectively in the coming Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

