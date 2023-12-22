Agartala, Dec 22 (PTI) Leaders of the INDIA alliance in Tripura staged demonstrations in various parts of the state on Friday against the suspension of opposition MPs, joining similar protests across the country.

Members of the Left parties and the Congress took to the streets to condemn the move, claiming it was a larger conspiracy to ensure an ‘opposition mukt Sansad' (opposition-less Parliament).

Also Read | Bhagavad Gita a Solution to National and Global Challenges, Says Amit Shah.

“Never before have the countrymen seen the suspension of so many MPs of opposition parties for seeking statements from the PM and the home minister on the security breach in Parliament,” CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury told reporters.

A total of 146 MPs of both Houses of Parliament were recently suspended.

Also Read | India's Judicial Authorities Have 'No Jurisdiction' in Nikhil Gupta Case, Says Czech Justice Ministry Vladimir Repka.

“This is unjust and against the spirit of Parliamentary democracy,” he said.

Among other places, demonstrations were staged in front of the Congress Bhavan here.

“We urge more people to join this stir to save the country's democracy,” Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)