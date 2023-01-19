New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) India has asked Pakistan to investigate alleged sexual harassment of an Indian woman inside the Pakistan High Commission premises here, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The woman academician from Punjab last week accused some officials at the visa section of the Pakistan High Commission of making lewd remarks and resorting to sexual harassment.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the MEA has taken serious note of this complaint.

"We've raised the issue with Pakistani authorities and we have asked them to investigate the matter," he said at his weekly media briefing.

Bagchi was replying to a question on the matter.

"We have also seen a statement by the Pakistan foreign ministry saying that they are looking into the case," he said.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said last week that the case is being looked into.

"We attach high importance to proper etiquette and behaviour towards all visa and consular applicants. All our diplomatic staff are under strict instructions to conduct themselves professionally," Baloch said.

"There are robust mechanisms in place for redressal of all public grievances. There is zero tolerance for misbehaviour and mistreatment of individuals visiting our missions," the official said.

