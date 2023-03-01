New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Asserting that India and Australia are deepening ties through two-way mobility to fulfil 21st-century aspirations, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that two Australian universities- Wollongong and Deakin will soon establish campuses in Gujarat.

"Education is the key to all transformation. Therefore, education is the natural 'mother' for all transformation and partnerships. India and Australia are deepening ties through two-way mobility to fulfil 21st-century aspirations," Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Also Read | Hotmail Co-Founder Sabeer Bhatia Says 90% of Indian ‘innovations’ Copied Ideas, Country Unprepared for Creator Economy Shift.

The visiting Australian delegation led by Education Minister Jason Clare held a high-level meeting with the Indian delegation led by Pradhan and participated in student engagement programmes in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Pradhan further said that strengthening educational linkages will provide opportunities for students from both countries to learn and gain new experiences in diverse cultural settings, thereby truly upholding the values of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth, One Family and One Future", which is also the theme of India's G20 Presidency.

Also Read | Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes Tomorrow Amid Tight Security.

As per the Ministry of Education, both sides held discussions to take their partnership in the education sector forward in areas of school, higher and vocational education.

"They discussed ways to deepen engagements to empower youth in both countries and make the education and skills sector more vibrant. Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing institutional collaboration and two-way mobility by exploring the delivery of transnational education in the higher education, skills and research sectors," the ministry added

The Minister for Education, Australia, Jason Clare is on a 5-day visit to India from February 28 to March 4 to foster India-Australia relations in the field of education.

Both Ministers attended the student engagement event, "Deepening Ties through Two-way mobility" at Sri Venkateswara College of the University of Delhi on Wednesday.

The other distinguished guests included Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O' Farrell, and former International Cricketer Adam Gilchrist, who is also a Global Brand Ambassador of, the University of Wollongong.

A delegation comprising of Vice Chancellors and provosts of 21 Australian Universities also attended the event.

Jason Clare, in his address, said that this is a high-powered delegation comprising educational policymakers and university administrative stakeholders that shall pave way for collaborative tie-ups with India.

"What happens in universities can change the world as the power of education not only changes the lives of individuals but transforms nations. Many Australians who have been educated at the University of Delhi are now making a mark in the world," Clare said.

He further said that the University of Delhi has a Memorandum of Understandings with 3 Australian Universities namely, the University of Wollongong, Macquarie University and Melbourne University.

"Tomorrow, 10 new MOUs will be signed," he also said, adding that such educational MoUs between the two countries will pave way for setting up a mechanism for mutual recognition of professionalism too.

Adam Gilchrist stressed deepening the ties between India and Australia in the field of education. India, through its NEP, he said, can be the ground for future educational strategies and policies of the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)