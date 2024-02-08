New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) India's decision to fence its border with Myanmar will help it and the region in view of insurgency flowing from the troubled country, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said on Thursday even as he asserted that Dhaka is firmly maintaining a policy of "zero tolerance" for terrorism.

In an interactive session at a think-tank, Mahmud described 1.2 million "forcibly displaced" Rohingya refugees as a "burden" on Bangladesh and sought India's assistance for their repatriation to Myanmar.

The visiting minister said the refugees are creating environmental and security problems besides other difficulties for Bangladesh and that the Sheikh Hasina government has been in touch with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to check the flow of refugees.

To a volley of questions on the fairness of the recent parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, Mahmud said it was the most vibrant, participatory and fair polls in the country's history.

"The Indian government stood by us in holding free and fair elections as they stood by us in 1971," he said referring to New Delhi's historic role in the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan.

Mahmud is on a four-day visit to India from Tuesday, in his first bilateral foreign trip since Hasina came to power for a fifth term after a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections last month.

Describing the current state of relations between India and Bangladesh as a "golden chapter", he said the two sides are now giving highest priority to three aspects -- enhancing mutual trust and confidence, promoting connectivity and ensuring all round economic cooperation.

"We are going through a golden chapter of our relationship. India-Bangladesh relationship is now a role model for the neighbourhood and democracy today," he said at the Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF).

The Bangladesh foreign minister said the current situation in Myanmar is worrying and called India's decision to fence its border with that country as a good move.

"Fencing the India-Myanmar border would be good for India and the region as I think there is insurgency (flowing) from Myanmar. In recent weeks, hundreds of people fled from Myanmar to India and Bangladesh. That is why the Indian government decided to go for it (to fence the border)," he said.

Last month, India announced plans to secure the 1,643-km boundary with Myanmar by erecting fences along the land border.

On the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, Mahmud said a case has already been filed at the International Court of Justice on the matter and that Dhaka is also in touch with New Delhi.

"We have been having discussions with Myanmar for the last seven years so that it takes them back with full dignity and honour. Myanmar has been saying that they would take them back but they are adopting delaying tactics," he said.

Mahmud said the current situation in Myanmar is an "obstacle" to sending back the refugees, but he hoped the crisis will be over very soon and "we will be able to send them back."

In this respect, we expect assistance and cooperation from the Indian side, he said.

Myanmar has been witnessing wide-spread violent protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in the coup on February 1, 2021.

Rakhine state and many other regions have reported severe fighting between armed ethnic groups and the Myanmarese military since October last year.

India on Tuesday asked its citizens in Rakhine to leave the troubled-region immediately in view of deteriorating security situation.

Mahmud said Bangladesh will not allow any terrorist activities on its soil.

"While assuming power in 2009, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared a zero tolerance policy against terrorism. She declared that our land would not be allowed for any terrorist activities to destabilise any neighbouring country or the region and we have been following that," he said.

On his talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval on Wednesday, Mahmud said a range of issues were discussed including that of Rohingyas, Teesta river water and security.

He said defence and security cooperation between the two countries are on an upswing, adding Dhaka will make defence purchases from India.

His response came when asked whether Bangladesh is contemplating procuring Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Dhruv choppers and other military hardware.

