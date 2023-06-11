Sultanpur (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) India is becoming a powerful nation and all forces opposed to it are trying to stop its progress, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has said.

Addressing a programme here on Saturday, he said there is a need to acquaint the new generation with the history, culture and heritage of the country so that they take inspiration from these and contribute to the country's progress.

Also Read | Amit Shah in Chennai: 'Sudden Power Failure When Union Home Minister Reached Airport?' BJP Stages Protest Citing 'Security Lapse' (Watch Video).

"India is developing into a powerful nation and to stop its march, forces opposed to it are coming forward," the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader said.

No matter how rich a nation is in natural resources, no matter how grand its ancient history is, if a person living in that society does not have dedication to serve, then it cannot progress, he added.

Also Read | Indian Sailors Who Were Detained in Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea Return Home After Nine Months (See Pics and Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)