Chennai, June 11: As the street lights on the road near the airport were not working when Union Minister Amit Shah was leaving the airport for his hotel in Guindy, a group of BJP cadres staged a protest, accusing the State government of deliberately turning off the lights.

Tamil Nadu BJP State Vice President Karu Nagarajan, while speaking to ANI said that the incident shows a "security lapse" that should be seriously investigated. Amit Shah Reaches Nanded During His 4-State Visit; Offers Prayers at Sachkhand Gurdwara (Watch Video).

Home Minister Amit Shah in Chennai:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: BJP leaders and workers protest as they allege sudden power off outside Chennai airport as Union HM Amit Shah comes out of the airport pic.twitter.com/9LJtw322Ns — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

"This has to be investigated. How can there be a sudden power failure when our leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Chennai airport? This is a security lapse. This should be seriously investigated," Karu Nagarajan said.

Shah landed in Chennai on Saturday night as part of his two-day visit to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. His visit is part of the BJP's month-long campaign to take the achievements of the Narendra Modi government of nine years to the masses. Amit Shah to Be on Two-day Visit to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh from Tomorrow.

He is scheduled to attend a meeting of party workers from the Chennai South Parliamentary constituency on Sunday morning. He will later address a public meeting in Pallikonda near Vellore in the afternoon and leave for Andhra Pradesh in the evening.

In Andhra, Shah will address a public meeting on Sunday evening at the railway ground in Vizag. The occasion marks the completion of nine years of BJP rule at the centre.