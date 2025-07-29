New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday continued their protest against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision in poll-bound Bihar, holding up cartoon posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shackling Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to himself.

MPs of the INDIA bloc have been protesting against the voter roll revision on since the commencement of the monsoon session on July 21 both in an outside of Parliament.

Multiple political leaders including Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Manickam Tagore, Hibi Eden, DMK MP Kanimozhi, JMM MP Mahua Maji, RJD MP Manoj Jha protested in the ongoing rain ahead of the commencement of today's session in Parliament, holding up posters and demanding a halt to the exercise.

Earlier today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on X a cartoon, mocking the Election Commission of India (ECI) in connection with the recent controversy over the SIR.

The cartoon portrays a man labelled "EC" dressed in uniform and shackled, holding what resembles an EVM (Electronic Voting Machine), with a speech bubble saying "YES SIR." The tweet was captioned with a single, sharp hashtag: #SIR, a clear reference to the recent allegations by opposition parties that the ECI is functioning under pressure from the central government, especially in light of developments in Bihar.Tagore has accused the Centre, led by BJP of misusing the Election Commission as a political tool to disenfranchise marginalised communities, including the poor, Dalits, and backward castes.

He has alleged that more than 56 lakh voters are being removed from the voter list in Bihar after the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision and termed it an "attack" on democracy.

Party's leader Randeep Surjewala moved a notice for Suspension of Business in the Upper House of the Parliament, deamdning a discussion on SIR.

Writing to the Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, Surjewala, stated, "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 29 July 2025."

Meanwhile, the Upper House of the Parliament will today hold a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

According to sources, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will address the Rajya Sabha during the discussion, while Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will open the debate for the party. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also address the Lok Sabha today.

The source said that Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Lok Sabha between 12:00 to 1:00 pm on Tuesday. (ANI)

