Patna (Bihar) [India], May 5 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sudhakar Singh said that the meeting of the INDIA bloc focused on fostering communication and cooperation among the Mahagathbandhan workers.

Sudhakar Singh reaffirmed RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav's leadership in Bihar and said that the INDIA bloc is intensifying grassroots coordination through a series of planned events, starting with a key meeting held in Patna.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Delhi High Court To Hear on May 5 Pleas of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Challenging Trial Proceedings in Liquor 'Scam'.

Speaking to ANI, RJD MP Sudhakar Singh said, "The subject of today's meeting was to establish a dialogue by coordination among all the workers of Mahagathbandhan. As today's program was held in Patna, similarly, more programs will be organised at the booth and panchayat levels."

He spoke about the leadership within the Bihar unit and said, "Since the 2015 elections, our leader has been Tejashwi Yadav. There is no confusion in that."

Also Read | 'I Wasn't There During Many Mistakes of Congress, but Happy To Take Responsibility': Rahul Gandhi on 1984 Riots.

The INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, is looking to consolidate its support base in Bihar ahead of the upcoming electoral battles.

The Mahagathbandhan grand alliance of opposition parties, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the election strategy for the upcoming Bihar elections.

Alliance leaders highlighted how, despite holding two other meetings before, there has not been good coordination in the alliance at the district level.

Congress MLA Madan Mohan Jha told ANI that the alliance has held two meetings before, but there is "no coordination" among the parties at the district or block level, and a detailed discussion is needed to fix the problem.

"We have had two main meetings, but there's been no coordination among the 6 parties at the district or block level. A detailed discussion is needed on how we will work together at the grassroots level," the Congress MLA told ANI in Patna.

Earlier, Vikassheel Insaan Party Chief Mukesh Sahani also highlighted that currently "corruption is being practiced at every level" of the Bihar government, as the state is being run by bureaucrats and not Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Our agenda is clear - to make the government of the Grand Alliance. The present government is being run by bureaucrats, not under the leadership of Nitish Kumar... Corruption is being practiced at every level," the VIP chief told reporters ahead of the meeting.

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)