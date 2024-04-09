Panaji, Apr 9 (PTI) Leaders of parties belonging to the opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday began their campaign in Goa for the next month's Lok Sabha elections as they hit out at the BJP and accused it of trying to divide people on religious and caste lines.

The tiny coastal state has two Lok Sabha seats -- North Goa and South Goa -- where voting till take place on May 7 in the third phase.

INDIA alliance leaders hit the campaign trail after paying homage at martyrs' memorials in the two districts. In North Goa, they started their canvassing after paying tributes at Patradevi memorial in Pernem taluka on the border with Maharashtra.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar, AAP Goa chief Amit Palekar, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, MLAs Altone D'Costa, Carlos Ferreira and Cruz Silva were present at the memorial.

Goa Forward Party (GFP) general secretary Durgadas Kamat, state NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Jose Philip D'Souza and Goa chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) Jitesh Kamat joined the campaign.

INDIA bloc candidates Ramakant Khalap (North Goa) and Viriato Fernandes (South Goa) -- both from the Congress -- also took part in the campaigning.

Addressing a gathering, Congress leader Patkar accused North Goa BJP MP Shripad Naik of "non-performance" and claimed he has taken the constituency backwards by 15 years.

He hoped voters will stand by the INDIA alliance given the BJP's dismal performance in the constituency.

Patkar said all the alliance partners have joined hands to ensure the victory of both candidates, Khalap and Fernandes.

AAP Goa chief Palekar, in his speech, alleged that the BJP has been trying hard to divide people on the lines of religion and caste.

The INDIA alliance leaders later went to Margao where they laid a wreath at a memorial at the historic Lohia Maidan.

In 2019, the BJP won North Goa, while the Congress emerged victorious in South Goa.

