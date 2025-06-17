Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday asserted that the INDIA bloc remains intact and will unitedly contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2027.

He said that the opposition was not bothered by statements made by "others" regarding the situation of the INDIA bloc and that those who want to leave the alliance are free to do so.

"We don't care about statements made by others. Our INDIA alliance is intact...Those who want to leave the alliance are free to do so. The INDIA bloc will fight the 2027 UP Assembly elections," Yadav told reporters while addressing a press conference.

Over the deaths in the Kumbh Mela stampede, Yadav criticised the government and stated that the government announced compensation for Kumbh victims, but would not officially name the victims.

"This (UP) government will give Rs 5 lakh in compensation to the Maha Kumbh (stampede) victims, but will not reveal their names officially," he added.

Meanwhile, Yadav during the day launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and accused him of being out of touch with the issues affecting the people, particularly the weaver community.

Speaking at a press conference, Yadav alleged that weavers are exploited by middlemen, who take away their profits. He further alleged that the government has failed to support farmers and is purchasing less than 20 per cent of the wheat crop.

The leader also criticised the government's handling of the dairy industry, stating that milk production has come to a halt and the first cow milk plant built has been shut down. (ANI)

