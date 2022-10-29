New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) India on Saturday strongly condemned the terror attack at Iran's Shah-e-Cherag shrine and said it is yet another reminder that terrorism continues to pose one of the biggest threats to international peace and security.

According to reports from Iran, at least 15 people were killed and 40 others injured in the attack on the shrine in the city of Shiraz on Wednesday evening.

"India strongly condemns the terror attack at the Shah-e-Cherag shrine in Shiraz, Iran. We extend our deep condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Iran," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the world must unitedly combat terrorism.

"This heinous attack is another reminder that terrorism continues to pose one of the biggest and critical threat to international peace and security and the need of the hour is for countries of the world to unite and combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the MEA said in a statement.

