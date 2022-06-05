New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The COVID-19 cases in India have crossed the 4,000-mark for the second time in the past four days on Sunday, as the country logged 4,270 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

On Friday, after nearly three months, the daily tally of COVID-19 cases in India had crossed the 4,000-mark with the country recording 4,041 fresh infections. However, the country reported a marginal dip yesterday with 3,962 new COVID cases.

With this, India's active COVID caseload stands at 24,052, constituting 1.03 percent of the country's total positive cases.

The daily positivity rate of 1.03 percent was observed in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.84 percent, the health ministry informed today.

With 2,619 recoveries in the last 24 hours hence, the total recoveries now reached 4,26,28,073. India's Recovery Rate is currently at 98.73 percent.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra also recorded over 1,000 new infections on Saturday, the highest since February 20 when 1,437 infections were logged. Of these, Mumbai accounts for over 60 percent of cases in the state as the city logged 889 infections yesterday.

As per the health ministry, India conducted 4,13,699 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has so far conducted 85.26 crore total tests so far, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

The country has administered more than 194.09 (1,94,09,46,157) vaccine doses so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. This has been achieved through 2,47,42,189 sessions.

India has also administered 3,65,91,994 precaution doses to all the beneficiaries so far.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years began on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.44 crore (3,44,23,443) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The ministry also informed that more than 193.53 crores (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far, while over 14.81 crores (14,81,06,650) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with them to be administered. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)