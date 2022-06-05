New Delhi, June 5: As Yogi Adityanath turned 50 today, wishes poured in on social media for the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. During his stay in Gorakhpur, President Ram Nath Kovind extended birthday greetings to Adityanath.

Extending greetings to Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Uttar Pradesh has scaled new heights of progress under his leadership.

"Birthday greetings to UP's dynamic Chief Minister @myogiadityanathJi. Under his able leadership, the state has scaled new heights of progress. He has ensured pro-people governance for the people of the state. Praying for his long and healthy life in service to the people," PM Modi tweeted.

Adityanath was born on June 5, 1972, in a village in Uttarakhand. He left home to join the movement for the construction of Ram Temple and became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath of Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. He is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath Math which is a Hindu temple in Gorakhpur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also heaped praises on Adityanath on his birthday for giving a "development-oriented government" to Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "Happy Birthday to Chief Minister @myogiadityanathji. Under the guidance of ModiJi, the way you have given development-oriented government to Uttar Pradesh by freeing it from goonda raj and mafia raj, the state is making new records of progress. I pray to God that you stay healthy and live longer."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted the UP Chief Minister, saying that he is working tirelessly for the state with a dedicated spirit.

"Happy Birthday to the Chief Minister @myogiadityanathji, who is engaged with full strength and strategy in the construction of new Uttar Pradesh. For the welfare and development of the people of the state, he is working tirelessly with a dedicated spirit. May God keeps them healthy and lives longer," Singh said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Adityanath planted saplings on the occasion of World Environment Day at Gaushala of Gorakhnath temple complex in Gorakhpur. Adityanath commenced his political journey in 1998 becoming the youngest MP from Gorakhpur. He was Gorakhpur MP for five consecutive terms from 1998 to 2017. Adityanath took the reins of the most populous state for a second time in a row earlier this year following his full five-year term - a feat repeated after 37 years.

During the electoral campaign for the Uttar Pradesh elections, the Prime Minister lauded Yogi Adiyanath's work and his coinage - "UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi" (UP plus Yogi is very useful) became quite popular.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)