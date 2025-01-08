New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) India and the European Union (EU) on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to principles and values of democracy, rule of law and human rights and agreed on the need to safeguard freedom and diversity of civil society actors.

The issues were extensively discussed at the 11th India-EU Human Rights Dialogue held in Delhi.

The two sides discussed the issues related to civil and political rights, social, economic, and cultural rights, countering religious hatred, elimination of discrimination in all its manifestations, freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression and opinion, both online and offline, a joint readout said.

While the EU reiterated its opposition to capital punishment, India reiterated its stand on recognition of the right to development as a "distinct, universal, inalienable and fundamental human right," it said.

India is among few countries that still have death penalty.

"During the dialogue, India and the EU reiterated their commitment to the shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and to the promotion and protection of all human rights," it said.

The two sides emphasised the "universality, indivisibility, interdependence and interrelatedness" of all human rights, it added.

"Reflecting their commitment to upholding human rights, they both agreed on the need to safeguard the freedom, independence and diversity of civil society actors and organisations and other relevant stakeholders such as journalists, respecting freedom of association, expression and peaceful assembly," the readout said.

The two sides also delved into issues of the 'LGBTQI+' community, women empowerment and issues relating to technology and human rights.

The two sides also exchanged views on the rights of migrants and business and human rights, according to the readout.

"India and the EU recognised the importance of strengthening national and international human rights mechanisms for the protection and promotion of human rights," it said.

Both sides underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation in the multilateral fora particularly at the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council, it said.

"In this regard, they committed to closer cooperation and more regular exchanges between the Permanent Missions of India and the EU in Geneva, in order to identify further opportunities for joint action," the readout added.

The two sides also discussed cooperation on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in accordance with international humanitarian law.

