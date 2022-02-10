New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) India on Thursday expressed concern over "anti-India" activities of certain extremists and radical elements in the UK and urged the country to maintain vigil and take appropriate proactive action.

This was conveyed at the 4th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue held in virtual mode on Thursday.

India also impressed upon the UK authorities the need to expedite pending extradition cases.

“The Indian side communicated concerns on the anti-India activities of certain extremists and radical elements in the UK. The UK side was urged to maintain vigil over the activities of such elements and take appropriate proactive action,” an official statement said.

Both sides agreed to maintain enhanced security cooperation between the two countries.

The dialogue covered a wide range of issues, including homeland security, cyber security, extradition cases, and migration and mobility.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to deepen security-related bilateral engagement, the statement said.

The Indian delegation was led by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the UK delegation was led by Permanent Secretary, Home Office, Mathew Rycroft. PTI ACB

