New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) India aims to produce 1 lakh MW of nuclear power by 2047, a massive increase from the current production of over 8,000 MW, Atomic Energy Commission Chairman A K Mohanty said here on Wednesday.

Mohanty was speaking at the release of a report, 'Synchronising Energy Transitions Towards Possible Net Zero for India: Affordable and Clean Energy for All', largely funded by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the government of India.

Also Read | Malegaon 2008 Blasts Case: Court Asks NIA to Verify Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur’s Health Status After She Fails to Appear in Court.

Ravi B Grover, Chairman Emeritus of the Homi Bhabha National Institute, said the report was necessary as studies for energy transition for India have come up with a very insignificant role for nuclear citing high input cost and lower public acceptance.

Mohanty said a vision document for 'Amrit Kaal' was being prepared by the Department of Atomic Energy which envisages reaching a nuclear capacity of about 100 GW by 2047.

Also Read | Manmohan Singh Retires From Rajya Sabha: Former Prime Minister Ends 33-Year-Long Innings in Parliament.

He said the breeder reactors would contribute 3 GW of nuclear power, while 17.6 GW would come from light water reactors built with international cooperation and another 40-45 GW would come from the pressurised heavy water reactors.

The report released on Wednesday stated that if India planned to phase down coal usage in the next three decades, it would need to build adequate infrastructure for alternative sources such as nuclear power, in addition to flexible grid infrastructure and storage to support the integration of renewable energy.

"If India intends to follow coal-dependent pathways, it will need to explore carbon dioxide technologies (CDRs) as well, such as bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) and CCUS, to fully understand their long-term potential," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)