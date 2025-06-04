New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, part of the all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, on Tuesday said that India gave a clear message to the world that it is a peace-loving country but will strongly respond to any attack on its citizens.

He also said India is ready to defend itself even against nuclear threats and is fighting terrorism, not just for itself but for the world.

After returning to India, Ashok Kumar Mittal said, "...We gave one message from India and the PM of India, that we are a peace-loving nation, we believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. But if any nation would cast an evil eye on us, send militancy our way, kill our citizens and try to destabilise our nation, we will not have any agreement with them. We will give them a befitting reply. That is exactly what we did. When they killed 26 of our citizens in Pahalgam, we destroyed 9 terror camps on May 7 through Operation Sindoor. It was done with such precision that there was no damage anywhere nearby. The civilian public didn't suffer any loss, we didn't do anything to their military establishment. But we responded when Pakistan initiated war. India is capable and strong. If they threaten us with nuclear war, India is capable of going to their nation and destroying their nuclear plants."

Mittal said India would never start a war but would not stay silent if its security were threatened.

He added that many governments, lawmakers, and thinkers have promised to support India and that the countries they visited will raise India's concerns on global platforms like the UN Security Council and the European Union.

"India will never initiate it, but it won't compromise with its security either. This fight against militancy is something that India is fighting not just for itself but also for the entire world. Pakistan spreads militancy across the world...India is fighting the fight to eliminate this militancy, and we need the support of the entire world...All governments, Parliamentarians and intellectuals promised to support us openly. Be it UNSC or EU, they (countries of visit) will present our part strongly on these platforms and support it," Mittal said.

RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, who is part of the same delegation, said that the group visited five countries and shared India's concerns about cross-border terrorism.

He compared terrorism to cancer, saying if it is not stopped now, it will keep growing. He urged all countries to come together and find a solution to this global threat.

Speaking to ANI, Prem Chand Gupta said, "Our delegation visited 5 countries. We briefed Think Tanks, Parliamentarians, Govt officials, media and everyone else there. We presented the side of our country - how we are suffering from cross-border terrorism. Cross-border terrorism is like cancer. If it is not checked now, it will grow. All countries and everyone must unite and find a solution to this..."

The delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, also includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

The delegation briefed international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism and engaged with leaders in Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia. (ANI)

