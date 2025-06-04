Lucknow, June 4: As the sacred city of Ayodhya prepares for the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Darbar at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, 62,000 boxes of prasad are being dispatched from Lucknow to mark the auspicious occasion. Kshitij Gupta, Marketing Head, Chhappan Bhog, spoke to ANI and said, "We are very grateful to have received this opportunity to send prasad to Ayodhya. We have made Barfi with a mixture of chickpeas and Moongdal. Sixty-two thousand boxes of prasad are being sent from Lucknow for the Ram Darbar Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya Ram Mandir. We are sending 20,000 packets daily..."

The sculptor of Ram Darbar, Satyanarayan, spoke to ANI and said, "I do not have words to express. It is only when God showers his blessings that such events take place. Lord Hanuman has blessed us and provided me with this opportunity. It was not a work; it was a service. It took me seven months to make the idol." "I used to pray to Lord Hanuman that I want to get the opportunity to serve Lord Ram. Lord Hanuman has fulfilled my wish," he said. Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Ram Janmbhoomi Temple Illuminated With Lights As Ram Darbar Installation Begins in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

The temple complex in Ayodhya has been decked in vibrant, colourful lights, casting a divine glow as devotees gather in anticipation of the spiritual milestone. The 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals of Ram Darbar, which are performed on the first floor of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya, began on Tuesday. Visuals showed devotees queued up to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The sacred ceremony began at 6:30 AM on Tuesday and will continue until June 5.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared an X post showing the visuals of the Kalash Yatra organised at the banks of the Saryu River. The X post said, "Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha karyakram at the eight devalay inside Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, a sacred Kalash Yatra was organised today from the holy banks of the Sarayu river, in the esteemed presence of revered saints, acharyas, trustees of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, distinguished citizens, and a large gathering of devotees."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to attend the Saryu Jayanti Janmotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on June 5, according to Mahant Rajkumar Das Maharaj, head of Shriramvallabhkunj. The event will be organised by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust. The event will be held from June 5 to 11, and the week-long celebration will feature devotional events, rituals, and spiritual discourses. (ANI) Earlier, Ayodhya officials had begun action to ban meat sales along key religious routes like Ram Path and Dharma 14 Kosi Marg, issuing notices to shopkeepers after complaints were raised at CM Yogi Adityanath's Janata Darbar. Ayodhya: Pran Pratishtha Rituals Begin at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

62,000 Boxes of Prasad Dispatched From Lucknow

62,000 boxes of Prasad are being sent from Lucknow for the upcoming Ram Darbar Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya illuminated in colourful lights for Ram Darbar 'Pran Pratishtha'.

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi also informed that a liquor ban is also being planned. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Mayor Tripathi said that discussions regarding the ban had been ongoing for a long time. "It was under discussion for a very long time that the sale of meat be banned in Ayodhya. It was decided that the sale of meat must be prohibited on Ram Path," said Tripathi. He added that steps would soon be taken to prohibit the sale of liquor in the same areas. "We are sure that we will soon ban liquor sale too...," he told ANI.

