New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): A Patiala House Court on Wednesday granted three days of police custody of six accused persons who were arrested in a case linked to the protest organised near India Gate.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Aridaman Singh Cheema, granted three days' police custody of all the accused persons. Police had initially sought a seven-day custody.

The bail pleas of accused persons will be heard after police custody on Saturday. The court has issued a notice to the Delhi Police.

During the hearing, senior police officers, Joint CP Deepak Purohit and DCP Devash Mahala, were also present.

Delhi Police said that some of them blocked the road on November 9. Their mobile phones are to be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

It was also submitted that three cans of pepper spray have also been recovered from Akshay, Akash and one more accused.

Police said that the accused were supporting Hidma's organisation, which is already banned. It was also submitted that they raised slogans in favour of Maoist Madvi Hidma and raised slogans of "Lal Salam".

According to the reports, at least ten police personnel were injured in the protest.

While seeking the remand of the accused on Monday, it was mentioned that the accused protested at India Gate. They violated the order issued by the public servant, and they also used criminal force to obstruct the authorities.

They are required to be interrogated to unearth the conspiracy and to inquire their links with the Maoist organisation, if any, Delhi police stated.

All the accused persons, who have been arrested from Kartavya Path (India Gate), were produced before the Patiala House Court after two days of judicial custody.

The Counsel for the two accused had submitted that they suffered injuries due to custodial torture. The Counsel said that they were carrying out a peaceful protest and were not involved in anything anti-national or Naxalite activities.

Ahan Arun Upadhyay's counsel submitted that he has a Physics exam tomorrow, and the custody will have a long-term effect on his career.

The Counsel for another accused had said that he is a practising lawyer. He was also beaten by the police.

During the hearing, the court had also physically examined the injury marks allegedly inflicted by the police.

Counsel for the accused also submitted that the CCTV footage be preserved, claiming that there was custodial torture.

"Our allegations are that there is custodial torture. It should be preserved. There are photos showing an injury. A lathi charge was done by the police. One accused, Akshay, was pinned down," the counsel argued.

"What they need to unearth in custodial interrogation. They are students and have been in custody. They fully co-operated with the investigation," the council added. (ANI)

