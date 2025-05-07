Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 7(ANI): Reacting strongly to the recent counter-terror operation reportedly conducted by Indian forces, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian security agencies, calling the mission "a decisive and historic response."

Referring to the brutal terrorist incident in Pahalgam, Thakur said, "Look, I understand what happened in Pahalgam, where terrorists killed men in front of their women and told them to deliver a message to PM Modi. Perhaps keeping that in mind, the Prime Minister and India's forces launched this operation and even named it 'Sindoor', because those women were widowed, their sindoor wiped away."

Also Read | Meet Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh Who Took Centre Stage As India Briefed the World About Operation Sindoor.

Thakur claimed the operation went beyond Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, targeting terrorist training camps"Not just in Pok but also inside Pakistan." He added that these camps, where terrorists were trained and sheltered, "have now been destroyed."

"This is also an answer to those who used to ask for proof. Pakistan is now receiving that proof, watch on television as the camps providing training and shelter to terrorists are being demolished," Thakur said.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: Woman Brutally Murders Lover in Malad Hotel, Sends Fake Suicide Messages From His Phone To Mislead Family.

He extended gratitude to the Indian security forces and lauded the Prime Minister. I thank our forces and congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The entire nation is honouring him.

According to Thakur, this operation isn't just a reply to the Pahalgam massacre but also avenges other major terror attacks.

"This is not only a response to what happened in Pahalgam but also to the 26/11 Mumbai attack, the terror attack in Puri, and even Pulwama. All such camps and hideouts have been destroyed," Thakur added.

Thakur called the mission bold and commendable: "The way our forces carried out this operation, with such courage and resolve, deserves full appreciation and best wishes."

"Undoubtedly, this is a 'war-like' situation. Pakistan is panicking and could do anything. Whatever they do, India is fully prepared to respond strongly. Ceasefire violations and attacks on civilian areas by Pakistan are proof of their desperation. But whatever Pakistan does, it will pay dearly," he asserted.

He emphasised India's readiness to retaliate: "Whatever step Pakistan takes, India is ready to answer a hundred times over."

On the internal front, Jai Ram Thakur said Himachal Pradesh stands firmly with the Prime Minister and national forces.

"As far as Himachal Pradesh is concerned, the state is completely standing with the Prime Minister and our forces," he added.

Thakur continued, "I have learned that the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh has called for a meeting to review the internal security situation. Decisions must be made regarding what needs to be done in terms of internal safety and managing the supply chain under current circumstances."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)