New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Amid the ongoing military standoff between India and China, Chinese Army soldiers stopped Indian villagers from taking their cattle to traditional grazing grounds in Demchok on August 21-22 after which the Indian Army held talks with their People's Liberation Army (PLA) counterparts.

The incident took place on August 21-22, when the Chinese Army troops stopped Indian villagers from taking their livestock to areas which have traditionally been used by them for grazing their cattle near the Saddle Pass in Demchok, sources in security forces said.

After the incident came to light, the Indian military commanders talked with the Chinese Army to resolve the issue.

The Indian side made it clear that there was no face-off or scuffle during the incident.

The area where the incident took place is close to the friction points on the Line of Actual Control where the two countries have been in a standoff for last over two years.

India has upgraded its military presence and infrastructure in the Ladakh sector and has been constantly holding war games like Red Hunt and Blitzkrieg to enhance its preparedness in the area.

The top Army brass including Chief General Manoj Pande and Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi have been frequently visiting the area for reviewing own preparedness to tackle any possible threat or misadventure by the Chinese troops. (ANI)

