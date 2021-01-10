Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said that despite having limited resources, India is in a better position than many developed countries dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the country must keep moving forward on the path of progress by turning this adversity into opportunity.

"This epidemic has affected the entire world but India is in a better position compared to many developed countries despite its limited resources," he said during a programme here.

