New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE), has launched a Community-led Salt Reduction initiative after studies revealed that average daily salt intake in both urban and rural India exceeds the World Health Organisation's recommended limit of 5 grams.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends consuming less than 5 grams of salt per person per day. Studies show that the average intake in India remains high, around 9.2 grams per day in urban areas and 5.6 grams in rural areas, both exceeding the recommended limit.

"This excess sodium intake significantly increases the risk of hypertension, stroke, heart disease, and kidney disorders, making salt reduction a national priority. One promising tool in this effort is low-sodium salt substitutes--blends where part of the sodium chloride is replaced with potassium or magnesium salts. "Lesser sodium consumption helps reduce blood pressure and improves overall heart health, making low-sodium alternatives a meaningful switch, especially for those with hypertension," said Dr Sharan Murali, Principal Investigator of the study, ICMR-NIE.

"Just switching to low-sodium salt can lower blood pressure by 7/4 mmHg on average--a small change with a big impact," he added.

An initiative has been launched by the ICMR-NIE in Punjab and Telangana to evaluate the effectiveness of structured salt reduction counselling delivered by health workers at Health and Wellness Centres in reducing BP and salt intake in patients with hypertension.

"To tackle this issue, we launched a three-year intervention project in Punjab and Telangana, supported by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Our goal is to evaluate the effectiveness of structured salt reduction counselling, delivered by health workers at Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs), in reducing blood pressure and sodium intake among individuals with hypertension," Dr Murali stated.

Currently, the initiative is in the first year of the project, focused on baseline assessments and field preparations. "Counselling materials are not yet finalised; rather, we aim to co-create the intervention package with the community health workers, drawing on their experiences and incorporating their suggestions. It's not just about delivering health education--it's about listening, understanding, and building together," said Dr Murali.

"To ensure our interventions are grounded in reality, we conducted a market survey across 300 retail outlets in Chennai to assess the availability and pricing of low-sodium salt (LSS): LSS was available in only 28% of retail outlets. It was seen in 52% of supermarkets but a dismal 4% in small grocery shops." It said.

"The price of LSS averaged Rs 5.6 per 100g, more than twice the price of normal iodised salt (Rs 2.7 per 100g). These findings highlight a critical supply-demand disconnect."

"The lower demand for low-sodium salt might be leading to its lower availability--it's a proxy indicator of awareness and access," notes Dr Murali.

"Shaping Demand, One Pinch at a Time. To spark a public conversation around salt reduction, we recently launched the PinchForAChange campaign on Twitter and LinkedIn through ICMR-NIE. Using infographics, facts, and simple messages, the campaign aims to raise awareness about hidden salt sources, promote low-sodium alternatives, and empower individuals to make heart-healthy choices," he added.

"If successful, this project could lead to the integration of sustainable dietary counselling models into the existing public health system. It can bridge the gap between knowledge and action, improve health literacy, and ultimately reduce the burden of hypertension-related diseases. This is not just about reducing salt. It's about restoring balance in our diets, our systems, and our hearts. Together, one pinch at a time, we can create lasting change," said the Principal Investigator of the study, ICMR-NIE. (ANI)

