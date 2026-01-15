New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Union Minister of Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, during his official visit to Israel, met with Avi Dichter, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security of Israel, on Wednesday.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation through enhanced trade, capacity building, startup exchanges, joint R&D, best-practice sharing, and collaboration in mariculture and allied sectors.

Following the discussions, India's Union Minister of Fisheries and his Israeli counterpart signed a Joint Ministerial Declaration of Intent on cooperation in Fisheries & aquaculture, affirming a mutual commitment to collaborate on technology and innovation, sustainable fishing, capacity building, and trade.

"Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying & Panchayati Raj signed a Joint Ministerial Declaration of Intent on cooperation in the field of Fisheries & aquaculture today along with Mr. Avi Dichter, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security of Israel. During the discussion, the Ministers affirmed mutual commitment to collaborate on technology and innovation, sustainable fishing, capacity building, and trade, etc" said the Ministry of Fisheries.

Union Minister Lalan Singh is on an official visit to Israel to participate in the Second Global Summit on 'Blue Food Security: Sea the Future 2026.' The summit, being held from January 13 to 15 in Eilat, aims to reinforce strategic cooperation between India and Israel in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors.

In a post on X, the Union Minister shared that his delegation visited the National Centre for Mariculture (NCM) in Eilat.

During the visit, Singh was briefed on NCM's research programs, including broodstock development, hatchery technologies, Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture (IMTA) models, and innovative disease management strategies.

"I commenced my official visit to Israel to participate in the Second Global Summit "Blue Food Security: Sea the Future 2026" being held in Eilat, strengthening India-Israel cooperation in the fisheries and aquaculture sector," said Singh.

"During the visit to the National Centre for Mariculture (NCM), Eilat, I was briefed on cutting-edge research and facilities related to broodstock development, hatchery technologies, IMTA models, and innovative disease management practices," said Singh. (ANI)

