New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) India and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and manufacturing, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

The agreement was signed between Vaishnaw and Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura in the national capital.

"Japan and India have signed a memorandum for semiconductor design, manufacturing, equipment research, talent development and to bring resilience in the semiconductor supply chain," Vaishnaw said.

The nations will create "implementation organisation" that will work on government-to-government and industry-to-industry cooperation, Vaishnaw added.

