Jaipur, July 20: In an apparent reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot posted on Twitter that BJP took 77 days to arrest one accused in Manipur incident while Congress government nabbed Jodhpur gangrape accused in just two hours. His tweet come hours after Prime Minister Modi while condemning the Manipur incident, said: "Be it Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Manipur or any part of the country, maintaining law and order and respecting the women should be put above any political debate." Manipur Sexual Violence Video Case: Prime Accused Huirem Herodas Meitei, Who Was Seen Parading Woman Naked, Arrested by Police, Photo Surfaces.

"It is very shameful, Gehlot tweeted, "Nothing is more important to us than the safety and dignity of women. After the gruesome gang-rape in Jodhpur, the three accused were arrested in just two hours. Whereas BJP took 77 days to nab just one accused in the shameful incident of Manipur. Time to answer on crime... " said Gehlot. Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma posted, "Mr. Narendra Modi, you are probably forgetting that you are the Prime Minister of the country, whose responsibility is to stop what is happening in Manipur..? Will this situation improve with this ludicrous speech..?? Manipur Sexual Violence Video: NCW Directs Twitter To Remove Clip Showing Two Kuki-Zo Tribal Women Being Paraded Naked.

Manipur Sexual Violence Video Case: CM Gehlot Criticizes BJP

हमारे लिए महिलाओं की सुरक्षा और सम्मान से बढ़कर कुछ भी नहीं है। जोधपुर में भयानक गैंग रेप के बाद तीन आरोपियों को महज दो घण्टे में गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया था। वहीं भाजपा को मणिपुर की शर्मनाक घटना में सिर्फ एक आरोपी को पकड़ने में 77 दिन लग गए। अपराध पर जवाब देने का समय- कांग्रेस… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 20, 2023

demnable that what is happening in Manipur is being compared with states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and compared to isolated incidents on which the governments there are also taking prompt action.. The whole country is worried about the dreadful situation in Manipur. Follow your Rajdharma and save Manipur, said Sharma and tagged #ManipurViolence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2023 07:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).