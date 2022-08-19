New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): India witnessed a single-day rise of 15,754 new Coronavirus infections taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,43,14,618, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,01,830, which accounts for 0.23 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate currently at stands at 98.58 per cent wherein 15,220 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours in the country, thereby taking the total COVID-19 recoveries to 4,36,85,535.

With 47 fatalities, which include eight deaths from Kerala, the death toll climbed to 5,27,253 the data updated at 8 am stated.

Of the 4,54,491 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 3.47 per cent was observed. The weekly positivity rate is at 3.90 per cent.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, as many as 209.27 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

