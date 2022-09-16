New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): India reported 6,298 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

India's Active caseload currently stands at 46,748 which accounts for 0.1 per cent of the total infections.

According to the Health Ministry, the country has seen 5,916 recoveries from the infection in the last 24 hours which has taken the total recoveries to 4,39,47,756. The total recovery rate is currently 98.71 per cent.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.89 per cent while the Weekly Positivity Rate is at 1.70 per cent.

So far, India has conducted a total of 89.09 crore Covid tests, of which 3,33,964 were conducted in the last 24 hours alone.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, out of the total of 216.17 crore Vaccine doses for Covid-19 infection (94.62 cr Second Dose and 19.14 cr Precaution Dose) administered so far, 19,61,896 doses have been jabbed in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, more than 202.97 crore (2,02,97,06,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Govternment of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category and more than 3.94 Crore (3,94,02,820) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. (ANI)

