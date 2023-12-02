New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) India has logged 88 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 396, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,300, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,02,103).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,407, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

