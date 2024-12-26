Ranchi, Dec 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said the country lost one of its great sons.

"Today the country lost one of its great sons. The news of the demise of former prime minister and world-renowned economist Manmohan Singh ji is extremely sad. A pioneer of developmental politics and governance, he had selflessly devoted his entire life to the service of the country and countrymen. Today he is not among us, but his ideals and thoughts will always inspire us," Soren said in a post on X.

"May Marang Buru grant peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family and the countrymen to bear this difficult moment of grief," the CM added.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi also expressed grief over the ex-PM's demise.

"I am saddened by the news of the demise of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, a great economist and a man of simple, easy-going and gentle personality. His contribution to the country's economic reforms will always be unforgettable," Marandi posted on X.

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh said Singh's death has caused irreparable loss to the country, which cannot be compensated.

Singh, 92, was brought to the emergency department this evening in a critical condition after "sudden loss of consciousness", AIIMS Delhi said.

Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 pm, it stated in a statement.

