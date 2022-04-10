New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): India Meteorological Department's Twitter account, which was hacked by unknown persons on Saturday evening, has now been restored.

The official Twitter handle of the India Meteorological Department with the username @Indiametdept has more than 2.46 lakh followers.

Also Read | India-US 2+2 Dialogue: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Embarks on US Visit to Cement Bilateral Ties.

"Twitter Account (@Indiametdept) of India Meteorological Department had been hacked this evening. It has now been restored. @PIB_India@moesgoi@DDNewslive," IMD tweeted.

Notably, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the official Twitter account of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was hacked by unidentified miscreants. However, the UP CMO's Twitter account was restored later.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Bludgeoned to Death, Body Dumped in Mira Road.

Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a probe by cyber security experts over the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)