Bahraich (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Senior administrative officials from India and Nepal held a coordination meeting here on Saturday to discuss border security measures ahead of Maha Kumbh Mela and Republic Day, a statement said.

The meeting, chaired by the District Magistrate of Bahraich and other officials took place at the Integrated Checkpost building in Rupaidiha, located along the India-Nepal border, it said.

According to the statement the primary objective of the meeting was to bolster border security ahead of Maha Kumbh-2025, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, and Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Officials from both countries deliberated on joint strategies to curb cross-border crimes such as smuggling, human trafficking, and illegal weapons trafficking, the statement said.

They meeting also focused on prioritising the maintenance and repair of border infrastructure to ensure improved security, it added.

