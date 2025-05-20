New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Tuesday inaugurated an 'India Pavillion' that showcases the country's indigenous defence industry prowess at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition in Malaysia.

The five-day event that kicked off earlier in the day was inaugurated by Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar bin Ibrahim, the Indian defence ministry said in a statement.

The participation underscores India's "strategic push for self-reliance in defence, with the 'India Pavillion' showcasing indigenous technologies including BrahMos and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-made Dornier aircraft," it said.

Seth is leading the Indian delegation and participated in the opening ceremony of the 17th edition of LIMA 2025. Several defence public sector undertakings, including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, will be taking part in the mega maritime and aerospace exhibition, the defence ministry had earlier said.

The Indian Pavillion, set up in the midst of major countries, speaks volumes of "growing India's stature in the area of defence production," the statement said.

India and Malaysia have a robust and multi-faceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security, under a comprehensive strategic partnership established during the visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia to India in 2024.

An Indian naval ship will also participate in LIMA 2025.

LIMA, established in 1991 and held biennially, is regarded as one of the largest and most significant maritime and aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region.

