New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) India has been performing relatively well as compared to many developed nations with regards to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Chairman Bibek Debroy said on Thursday.

Addressing a workshop organised by G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group here, Debroy said developed countries have lost interest in SDGs, supposed to be achieved by 2030.

"India has been performing well relative to other countries in achieving SDGs... In terms of concrete action, from the rest of the world as a country, India is not going to gain very much in so far as achieving the SDGs are concerned," he said.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, was adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, which provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet.

"Compared to so-called developed countries, all countries are off track but India is less off track," he said.

According to him, developed countries have lost interest in SDGs.

There are several reasons for that -- protectionism, domestic economic problems, geopolitical issues, which show no signs are going away, he said.

However, he said SDGs are important as these are in conformity with India's developmental goals.

Some of SDGs goals include no poverty, zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure.

