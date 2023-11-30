Jaipur, November 30: A minor girl died while 42 children were admitted to a hospital after they ate ‘prasad’ at Bhandara and drank water at a local fair at Jhalrapatan in Jhalawar district, Rajasthan. The deceased girl was identified as Tanvi Kashyap (7), daughter of Ajay Kashyap. Ajay said that after coming back from the fair, Tanvi complained of vomiting and diarrhoea.

“We took her for consultation on Tuesday. Her health was getting better but then she again started vomiting and had diarrhea. We then took her to hospital, where her condition worsened. She died on Wednesday,” Ajay said.

Dr Gautam Nagauri, Head of Pediatrics Department of Jhalawar Hospital, said that at least 42 children have come to hospital complaining of food poisoning. “Of these, 16 children were admitted in PICU, 6 children in the ward and 3 children in emergency. All these children are out of danger,” he said. Bharat Gaurav Train Food Poisoning: 40 Passengers Fall Sick After Eating Food on Chennai-Pune Train (Watch Video).

Children Hospitalised Due to Food Poisoning

He said that water samples have been taken from the children and situation will become clear once they receive the reports. “All the children have been put on drip. There is no medical emergency as of now. It is believed that these children have consumed contaminated food or drink. There were other children who did not eat anything at the fair, but either drank water or washed their hands and faces with the river water. Some children have also eaten the prasad of Bhandara,” he said.

CMHO Dr GM Syed said that on Tuesday, children drank water from the hand pump installed there and took prasad from the Bhandara of Balaji temple. “Some children also ate golgappas. After which their health deteriorated. None of the children are in critical condition,” he said. Officials said that seven samples were taken from the water sources mentioned by the family members. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Over 100 Children Fall Ill Due to Suspected Food Poisoning at Gwalior Institute, Probe Underway (Watch Videos).

“Out of these, four samples have been taken from river ghats, one sample from tube well and two samples from head pump. These have been sent to the PHED lab for testing,” the official said. He said that a meeting of the fair committee has also been called and everyone has been instructed to maintain cleanliness and keep fresh food items.

