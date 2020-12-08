New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a span of 24 hours was recorded below 27,000 after nearly five months on Tuesday, taking India's infection tally to over 97 lakh, while total recoveries surged to 91.78 lakh, according to the Union health ministry.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,03,770 with 26,567 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,40,958 with 385 new fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Latest Updates: Anti-Farm Laws Protests And Shutdown in Punjab, West Bengal, AP, Odisha & Other States; Protesters Stop Trains, Block Railway Tracks, Highways.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 91,78,946, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.59 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the second consecutive day.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 97 Lakh-Mark With 26,567 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, 385 Deaths in A Day.

There are 3,83,866 active cases of the infection in the country which comprises 3.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It had gone past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, 14,88,14,055 samples have been tested up to December 7, with 10,26,399 samples being tested on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)