New Delhi, December 8: Coronavirus cases in India crossed 97 lakh-mark on Tuesday after the country reported 26,567 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours. Till now, 97,03,770 people have contracted coronavirus. A total of 385 people also succumbed to the deadly virus since Monday morning. A total of 1,40,958 lost their lives due to COVID-19. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest Update: Bharat Biotech Seeks Emergency Use Authorisation For Covaxin.

The country reported 39,045 new discharges in the past 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 91,78,946 people have recovered from the virus with 39,045 new discharges since Monday morning. Meanwhile, one person migrated to another country.

India's recovery rate has improved to 94.59 percent on Tuesday, while the case mortality rate stands at 1.45 percent. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested 10,26,399 samples for COVID-19. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest Update: DCGI to Review Data of Covaxin, Covishield and BNT162b2 on December 9, Says Report.

Tweet by ANI:

With 26,567 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 97,03,770. With 385 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,40,958. Total active cases at 3,83,866. Total discharged cases at 91,78,946 with 39,045 new discharges in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/rLG7XMFUMI — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of India. Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 deaths remained below the 50-mark, while recoveries were more than double the new coronavirus infections which also dropped under the 5K-mark on Monday. The state reported 40 deaths for the second consecutive day, while its fatalities shot up from 47,734 to 47,774. A total of 3,075 fresh cases were reported in the western state of India. he total cases zoomed up from 18,52,266 to 18,55,341 till date.

India is the second worst-affected country after the United States. In the US COVID-19 infections crossed 1.5 crore-mark. Close to three lakh people also succumbed to the virus in the world's largest economy.

