Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) India's current account balance recorded a surplus of USD 13.5 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in January-March quarter of 2024-25 as compared with USD 4.6 billion (0.5 per cent of GDP) in the year-ago period, RBI said on Friday.

The current account was in deficit of USD 11.3 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) in December quarter of 2024-25.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash Probe: Parliamentary Committee To Grill Boeing and Air India Executives, DGCA Officials; Sources Say 'Multiple Shortcomings' Matter of Concern.

On annual basis, India had a current account deficit at USD 23.3 billion (0.6 per cent of GDP) during 2024-25, lower than USD 26 billion (0.7 per cent of GDP) during 2023-24, primarily due to higher net invisibles receipts.

Merchandise trade deficit at USD 59.5 billion in Q4:2024-25 was higher than USD 52 billion in Q4:2023-24, according to Reserve Bank's 'Developments in India's Balance of Payments during the Fourth Quarter (January-March) of 2024-25.

Also Read | Did 21-Year-Old Muslim Man Marry His 65-Year-Old Grandmother After Grandfather's Death in Haryana? Fake News Along With Image From Old Scripted Video Goes Viral, Here's a Fact Check.

However, it moderated from USD 79.3 billion in Q3:2024-25.

Net services receipts increased to USD 53.3 billion in Q4:2024-25 from USD 42.7 billion a year ago.

Services exports have risen on a y-o-y basis in major categories such as business services and computer services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)