New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): India reported 13,052 new COVID-19 cases, 13,965 discharges and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

With this, the total cases in the country have mounted to 1,07,46,183 including 1,68,784 active cases and 1,04,23,125 total recoveries.

However, the total death toll by the deadly COVID-19 virus escalated to 1,54,274, including the new deaths.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday informed, "A total of 19,65,88,372 cumulative samples have been tested till January 30. Of these, 7,50,964 samples were tested yesterday."

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that the world's largest vaccination drive is going on in our country and is progressing quickly with 37 lakh plus beneficiaries vaccinated in the first 15 days.

"On Saturday, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has crossed the 37 lakh mark on the fifteenth day of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program," stated the press release by the health ministry.

2,06,130 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7 pm on Saturday.

The Union Health Ministry has approved two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, under Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU).

"Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,268. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,771, while Tamil Nadu reported 509 new cases," stated the health ministry on Saturday. (ANI)

